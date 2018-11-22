Probiotics won't help kids with 'stomach flu': Study

Despite a growing trend of giving kids probiotics to treat "stomach flu", a new study shows that these may not actually help ease symptoms of and diarrohea.

The study, involving nearly 1,000 children aged 3 months to 4 years, provides evidence against the popular and costly use of probiotics -- live microorganisms believed to restore the balance of intestinal bacteria and boost the immune system.

"Probiotics had no effect on the children. Parents are better off saving their money and using it to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables for their children," said study co-author, Phillip Tarr, at Washington of in St. Louis.

The findings, published in the of Medicine, showed that a commonly used is not effective in improving symptoms in young patients with gastroenteritis, popularly known as "stomach flu".

The researchers evaluated a common known as Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, or LGG, which is sold over the counter as Culturelle. Certain versions of the are intended for babies and children.

There are no treatments for other than giving children fluids to prevent and, sometimes, medication to relieve The lack of options has prompted some physicians and parents to give ill children probiotics, the researchers said.

