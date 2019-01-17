Reduce school fees by 20%: Pakistan SC

The of has ordered all schools across the country that charge more than 5,000 Pakistani rupees per month to reduce their fees by 20 per cent, said on Thursday.

The apex court had issued an interim order on December 13, 2018, in a case pertaining to reduction of private school fees, reported.

In Thursday's court proceedings, the detailed verdict was released that upheld all points laid out in that interim judgement.

The detailed judgement also underscored that the fee reduction would not affect scholarships and other facilities provided by schools, adding that school owners would also not cut the salaries of teachers.

The court has directed all the parents and students to submit 20 per cent less in fees, and disciplinary action would be taken against those parents who failed to comply with the top court's order.

