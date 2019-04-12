Prostate medicines linked to Type-2 diabetes

Medicines prescribed to reduce the symptoms of increase the likelihood of developing Type-2

A study found that the drugs increased the risk of developing the by about 30 per cent. In addition, a similar effect was seen when repeated with records from a group of men.

Men with enlarged prostates are commonly prescribed the drugs called 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors that reduce the production of hormones called androgens. These help treat symptoms such as reduced urinary flow.

The study's findings suggested that men taking these medications may need additional checks to monitor warning signs of so that their prescriptions can be altered if necessary.

"We found that commonly prescribed medications for can increase the risk of Type-2 These findings will be particularly important for screening in older men who are already typically at a higher risk of Type-2 diabetes," said Ruth Andrew, at the in Scotland.

"It is important that all patients are made aware of the risks and benefits of their medications," noted Li Wei, Associate at the

For the study, the team studied health records from around 55,000 men who were prescribed 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors.

--IANS

pb/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)