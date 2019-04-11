Animal protein linked to death risk in men: Study

Men with a diet rich in animal and such as sausages and cold could be at a greater risk of death, finds a study.

The study found men who favoured animal over plant-based in their diet had a 23 per cent greater risk of death than men whose diet was more balanced in terms of their sources of protein.

In addition, a high overall intake of dietary protein was associated with a greater risk of death in men who had been diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes, or

However, a similar association was not found in men without these diseases, said the study, published in of Clinical Nutrition.

"These findings should not be generalised to older people who are at a greater risk of and whose intake of protein often remains below the recommended amount," said Heli Virtanen, a postdoctoral candidate from the University of

The findings highlight the need to investigate the health effects of protein intake, especially in people who have a

For the study, the researchers included approximately 2,600 Finnish men aged between 42 and 60.

--IANS

pb/rt/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)