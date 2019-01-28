Pujara powers Saurashtra to 3rd Ranji Trophy final

India Test star Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 131 powered to their third final after they earned a hard-fought five-wicket win against in the semi-final at the here on Monday.

Chasing 279, Pujara anchored Saurashtra's innings with the assistance of Sheldon Jackson, who struck a defiant 100 after the visitors found themselves tottering at a precarious 23/3 on Day 4.

Needing another 55 runs with seven wickets still in the shed on the fifth and final morning, Pujara and Jackson carried on from where they left on Sunday as the fourth wicket stand flourished to 214 runs, with Jackson also reaching the three figure mark.

Just when the duo looked set to guide the side to a comfortable win, Karnataka's veteran pacer broke through Jackson's defences, raising hopes for the home side.

then dented further with the wicket of new man (12), who, however hung around for brief 37-run fifth wicket stand with Pujara.

With the tourists within sniffing distance of a win, the 23-year-old Prerak Mankad (4 not out) hit the winning run with a single off More before celebrating the win by hugging Pujara.

now will face the defending champions, Vidarbha, in the summit clash at the Vidarbha Association Stadium in

Brief Scores: 275 (Shreyas Gopal 87, 83; Jaydev Unadkat 4-56) & 239 (Shreyas Gopal 61, 46; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 5-48, Jaydev Unadkat 3-35) lost to Saurashtra 236 (Snell Patel 85; 6-60) & 279/5 ( 131 not out, 100; 3-75) by 5 wickets.

--IANS

tri/gau/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)