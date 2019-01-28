3rd ODI: Disciplined India restrict New Zealand to 243

Pacer starred with the ball taking three wickets helping overcome veteran Ross Taylor's defiant 93 and restricting to a below-par 243 in the crucial third ODI at the Bay Oval here on Monday.

The former stood out with a 106-ball 93, laced with 9 boundaries to anchor the Kiwi innings that once again crumbled in good batting conditions.

Besides Taylor, wicketkeeper contributed with a 64-ball 51, laced with a boundary and a six, even as the rest of the Kiwi batting looked pedestrian against the disciplined Indian bowling attack.

Electing to bat on a slow track, once again lost the early momentum after losing both openers -- (7) and (13) in the first power play, to the pace duo of Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, respectively.

Kane Williamson (28) joined forces with Taylor to steady the ship with a brief 33-run third wicket stand, but the former succumbed to a blinder of a catch by comeback man off leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, while trying to break the shackles.

Taylor continued in his customary fashion, meddling the odd ball to the boundary while trying to build a partnership with the stumper Latham, who supported the veteran well by keeping the scoreboard ticking.

The fourth wicket partnership between Taylor and flourished to 119, before Chahal was brought back and the wrist spinner responded in style by dismissing Latham, caught by Ambati Rayudu at deep midwicket.

At 178/4 and with Taylor getting to another half century, New Zealand were on track but Pandya removed (6) and (3) in similar fashion, caught behind by to reduce the hosts to 198/6.

Taylor, who by now had reached the nervous 90s was eager to get to the three figure mark briskly and up the ante but the right-hander's plans were dashed by Shami, who got his victim caught behind.

India, thereafter did not allow the Kiwi tail to wag this time around and quickly made up for dropping Ish Sodhi (12) off Shami, by comfortably latching on to the New Zealand leggie off the same bowler in the same over.

Kohli immediately ran (15) out before Bhuvneshwar came back to pack off (2) to end the Kiwi innings in the penultimate over of the innings.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 243 ( 93, 51; 3/41, 2/45, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/46) vs

