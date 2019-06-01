Punjab CM approves sports university

on Saturday gave clearance for the operationalisation of a new sports university in from September 1 and directed the to finalise the admission regulations for the first batch.

Chairing a meeting of the steering committee for the establishment of the university, the also approved The Sports University as the name of the proposed institution, for which a draft memorandum will be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

An ordinance will be brought to ensure timely commencement of the academic session, according to an official of the

The directed of Kumar Amit to initiate the process of acquisition of 97 acres adjacent to the in Sidhowal village, for the construction of the university building.

While 97 per cent of the land is being provided free of cost by the village panchayat, the remaining will be acquired.

Acceding to a proposal from the Deputy Commissioner, also gave in-principle approval to reserve some Group C and D jobs for the eligible local people whose land is acquired.

In the interim, asked the to immediately take possession of Mohindra Kothi to run the institution there till the completion of the new building.

A sum of Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for renovating the building for this purpose, said the

asked the (Sport) to explore the possibility of engaging top industrial houses like Reliance and for sponsoring various courses and the related infrastructural development.

Reliance had evinced interest in being part of the venture during the Chief Minister's visit to Mumbai, it was disclosed at the meeting.

--IANS

vg/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)