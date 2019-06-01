Rajasthan CM rejects resignation of Minister Kataria

on Saturday rejected the resignation of Lal Chand who had resigned a few days back taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency by over one lakh votes.

Rejecting his resignation, Gehlot said that at the time when the election results have not been in favour of the Congress, the moral responsibility of party members increases to unitedly face the challenges ahead and contribute in providing good governance in

"In the past, you have rendered your duty as a Union Minister, also you have been MLA many times and hence your experience shall benefit the state," he said.

had reportedly resigned as state Agriculture Minister, citing the rout of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a press release, said he had sent his resignation to the through Ashok Gehlot, who has come under attack from after the failed to win even a single seat in

However, the offices of neither the nor the could confirm that Kataria had quit.

Kataria himself could not be reached on telephone to confirm if he had resigned.

However, on Friday, Kataria confirmed that he had gone to Uttarakhand after submitting his resignation.

His press release, which had gone viral on social media, said he considered it morally inappropriate to continue as minister after the party's defeat.

"This resignation should not be connected to any other factor," he said, adding he would remain a member of the Assembly and continue to articulate people's grievances.

