Punjab Congress chief resigns after losing seat to Deol

Sunil Jakhar, who lost the election from to BJP candidate and Sunny Deol, has sent his resignation from the post to

In the resignation sent three days back, he took moral responsibility for losing his seat and the party's not so outstanding performance in the Congress-ruled state.

The has won eight of the 13 seats. The Akali Dal and the BJP won two seats each while the (AAP) won one seat.

In his letter, Jakhar said he was unable to retain his seat despite the best support by the President, and

"Everyone supported me fully and put in their best for me but I was unable to defend my seat. In such a scenario I cannot continue as I feet a moral responsibility to quit," said Jakhar, who lost by over 77,000 votes.

The BJP-Akali Dal fielded 62-year-old Deol from Gurdaspur, the seat represented four times by Vinod Khanna, who died in April 2017 due to

Jakhar, 65, won the October 2017 by-election with a margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

The by-election followed Vinod Khanna's death.

Veteran Dharmendra, who had campaigned and sought support for his actor-turned-politician son Deol, said he was a friend of Sunil Jakhar's father, the late

He said if he had known that his son was contesting against Sunil Jakhar, he would not have allowed his son to contest against him.

As a BJP candidate, refused to contest against from Churu in in the 2004 elections. He contested from Bikaner.

won from Bikaner while Congress candidate lost from Churu.

In 1991, campaigned for Balram Jakhar in Sikar.

Dharmendra hails from Sahnewal town near Punjab's industrial town

