Jharkhand Congress chief resigns after poll debacle

Taking responsibility for the humiliating defeat in the polls in Jharkhand, Congress' state resigned on Monday.

" has sent his resignation to in-charge R.P.N. Singh," said Alok Dubey state to IANS.

" has resigned but his regime was good one. won the bypolls held in his regime. Congress at least won one seat in 2019. Our party had failed to open account in the 2014 polls," Dubey said.

Congress had fought on seven seats in alliance with the JMM, and in 2019. Congress won the Singhbhum seat and won the Rajmahal seat.

Many state Congress leaders have demanded Ajay Kumar's resignation.

--IANS

ns/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)