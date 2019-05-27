Jharkhand Congress chief resigns after poll debacle

Taking responsibility for the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, Congress' state party President Ajay Kumar resigned on Monday.
"Ajay Kumar has sent his resignation to Jharkhand Congress in-charge R.P.N. Singh," said Alok Dubey state Congress spokesperson to IANS.
"Ajay Kumar has resigned but his regime was good one. Congress won the bypolls held in his regime. Congress at least won one seat in 2019. Our party had failed to open account in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls," Dubey said.
Congress had fought on seven seats in alliance with the JMM, RJD and JVM-P in 2019. Congress won the Singhbhum seat and JMM won the Rajmahal seat.
Many state Congress leaders have demanded Ajay Kumar's resignation.
--IANS
ns/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU