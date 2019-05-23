Sunny Deol wins Gurdaspur seat, defeats Cong heavyweight Sunil Jakhar

Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol Thursday won his electoral debut by defeating Congress heavyweight and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur constituency.
Deol defeated Punjab Congress chief Jakhar by a margin of 82,459 votes, the Election Commission's website said.
From the beginning when the counting of votes started at 8 am, Deol maintained lead over his opponent.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU