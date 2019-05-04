JUST IN
Punjab Congress rebel rejoins party

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed former state unit Secretary Sukhraj Singh Natt back into the party.

The mass re-entry of leaders like Natt exemplifies massive support at grassroots for Congress party's secular and inclusive agenda, Amarinder Singh said.

Natt, who joined the Congress along with his supporters, expressed his gratitude towards Amarinder Singh for this opportunity.

A former Chairman of WEAVCO, Natt had contested from Joga assembly constituency on Congress ticket in 2002 before fighting as Independent candidate from Joga in 2007 and from Maur in 2017.

