Punjab Congress rebel rejoins party

-
ALSO READ
Punjab ministers to lose cabinet berth, MLAs not to get tickets, if they fail to perform: Amarinder
Amarinder's media adviser quits; SAD complains to EC
Badals running around like scared rabbits with no hole to hide: Amarinder
Amarinder Singh condemns beheading of 2 Punjabis in Saudi Arabia, says would seek report from MEA
IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap will take SIT probe to logical end post polls: Pb CM
-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed former state unit Secretary Sukhraj Singh Natt back into the party.
The mass re-entry of leaders like Natt exemplifies massive support at grassroots for Congress party's secular and inclusive agenda, Amarinder Singh said.
Natt, who joined the Congress along with his supporters, expressed his gratitude towards Amarinder Singh for this opportunity.
A former Chairman of WEAVCO, Natt had contested from Joga assembly constituency on Congress ticket in 2002 before fighting as Independent candidate from Joga in 2007 and from Maur in 2017.
--IANS
vg/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU