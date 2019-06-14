Punjab gets Rs 57 lakh GST refund on 'langar' in gurdwaras

The Centre has released Rs 57 lakh as refund on the GST charged on raw materials used to prepare at 'langars' or community kitchens in gurdwaras, including at the in Amritsar, said.

Badal thanked for fulfilling the promise by initiating the process for the first time of refunding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on religious institutions.

The three-time said the has released Rs 57 lakh as GST refund to the GST authority in which is to be forwarded to the Shiromani Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), she said in a statement here.

"This is the first installment of GST refund and henceforth this refund will be issued quarterly to the SGPC. I thank the for the respect shown to Sikh sentiments by resolving this issue to the satisfaction of the Sikh community," she said.

The in June last year announced financial assistance to offset additional burden under the GST regime on purchases meant for the community kitchens that serve free meals to devotees and the needy.

Under the GST regime enforced since July 2017, purchases made for community kitchen were not exempted, eliciting protests from religious organisations like the SGPC, which runs community kitchens at gurdwaras under its control.

Though the has not given full-fledged waiver on GST for purchases made for the 'langars', it has allowed provision of special assistance to cover the burden of the additional tax under the GST, officials said.

had announced in March last year that it will waive state GST on 'langar' purchases.

