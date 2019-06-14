Sreedharan writes to Modi asking to reject Kejriwal's free metro rides for women

Former Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E has written a letter to requesting him not to agree to the government's proposal of free rides for women in the Metro.

said such a decision would set an alarming precedent for all Metros in the countries.

He said: "If ladies are to be given in Metro, it would set an alarming precedent for all other Metros in the country."

The 'Metro Man' in his letter dated June 10 also said that such a concession would lead to immediate demands from "more deserving sections like students, handicapped, senior citizens and others".

He further wrote that the Delhi government's argument that revenue losses would be reimbursed to is a "poor solace".

He said: "the amount involved is about 1,000 crore per annum today. This will go on increasing as the expands and with further fare hikes on the metro succeeding governments of Delhi will not be able to pay this subsidy".

Notably, the earlier this month had announced free rides for women commuters in metro trains and DTC buses.

" is a joint venture of and One shareholder cannot take unilateral decision for one section of the community and push into inefficiency and bankruptcy," said.

He also gave an example of how former purchased a ticket and travelled from Kashmere Gate to Shahdara when the Delhi Metro was launched in 2002.

Calling such concessions as a "disease", Sreedharan wrote that it will spread fast to all other metros in the country making them dependent on state governments for subsidies.

In a suggestion to the Delhi government, the former chief said that it could pay directly to women commuters the cost of their travel rather than make travel free on the metro.

