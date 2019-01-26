R-Day: Governor confident MP's development will continue

Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday expressed confidence that the new government in Madhya Pradesh will continue to take the state forward on the path of development as she led the 70th Republic Day celebrations.
'It is the government's prerogative to fulfil all obligation for the development of the state, and the new regime in Madhya Pradesh will do the same,' she said after unfurling the national flag at the main function at the Lal Parade Ground and inspecting a guard of honour.
The celebrations across the state were marked with patriotic fervour, pomp and gaiety. On the occasion, colourful tableaux were also taken out by various government departments.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath unfurled the tricolour in Chhindwara district, while state Ministers led the celebrations in the districts.
