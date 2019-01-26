R-Day 2019 special due to Kumbh, 'Mahakubh' of LS polls: UP Governor

Governor on Saturday termed the 70th special for the state as the year marks the celebration of the in Prayagraj and the 'Mahakumbh' of the Lok Sabha polls later this year.

While Naik unfurled the national flag at the sprawling Raj Bhawan, led the festivities at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence under an overcast sky.

The main function was at the Vidhan Sabha Marg where the ceremonial parade was held. Naik took the salute as of the 16 lead the ceremonial parade.

Adityanath, many from his cabinet, bureaucrats and senior police officers were present.

Many tableaux were also taken out by various government departments and schools.

Naik said this year's was special as two major events were taking place. The first being the Kumbh in Prayagraj and the second, the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He urged the people to exercise their franchise and take part in the electoral process. "Voting is an important obligation that everyone should discharge," he added.

Adityanath said the was an occasion for people to recommit themselves to the great ideals and dreams of the freedom fighters.

He also announced the rolling out welfare schemes for all sections of the society without any discrimination.

Senior hoisted the national flag at the office of the Committee (UPCC).

The day was also celebrated in Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj and districts, towns and cities.

--IANS

md/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)