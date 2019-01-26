Tulsi Gabbard to hold campaign launch rally on Feb 2

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu Congresswoman, plans to hold a rally on February 2 in the US state of to formally launch her 2020 bid, her campaign has announced.

Gabbard, who is not of Indian descent but comes from a Hindu family in Hawaii, will use the rally in Oahu to "gather with friends, family, and supporters to share her vision for the future of our nation", her campaign said on Friday.

The 37-year-old four-term Democratic congresswoman announced her presidential bid earlier this month during an interview with She released her first ad on Thursday, highlighting her military service, newspaper reported.

" has served in the Army for nearly 15 years, deployed twice to the and is one of the first female combat veterans ever elected to She continues to serve as a Major in the Army National Guard," her campaign said in a statement announcing the rally.

Gabbard, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, is the only military veteran to declare her candidacy and could be relying on her two tours in the to differentiate her from many Democratic presidential candidates, including Indian and African-Jamaican descent Senator Kamala Harris, Senator and former Housing

The Congresswoman is popular for some progressive policies, though she received flak even within her own party over a 2017 meeting with Syrian and past positions opposed to LGBTQ rights.

issued an apology last week for her past comments and stances on LGBTQ issues, but said she didn't regret meeting the Syrian leader as American leaders must meet foreign leaders "if we are serious about the pursuit of peace and securing our country".

At the time, drew a comparison between her meeting with Assad to Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader un in 2018.

--IANS

soni/

