R. Kelly music put on hold by label

Amidst sexual assault allegations against R.Kelly, the label RCA/ has decided not to put any more money behind his projects.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter has two more albums on his contract with the label, but now RCA/ has put his songs on hold until the criminal investigations finish, reports dailymail.co.uk.

It is not clear whether Kelly has a morals clause in his contract, which could allow the flagship recording label of Music Group to end their work with him.

The "Same Girl" hitmaker is accused of running an 'abusive cult' in the documentary "Surviving R Kelly", which claims he preyed on dozens of young women.

