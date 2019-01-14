Rajkumar Hirani is a man of integrity: Sharman Joshi

on Monday said he stands by his "3 Idiots" Rajkumar Hirani, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman. The has called the filmmaker a man of immense integrity, character and honour.

tweeted: ""Raju Sir is a man of immense integrity, character, honour, compassion and truthfulness, all the virtues one would imagine are non-existent in people today, someone I am absolutely inspired by and have learnt from and because of whom I believe I have gone onto being a better person. All I want to say, Sir is that this too shall pass."

"I can imagine how demeaning it might be to even stand up for yourself in a situation such as this," added with a 'I Stand For Raju Hirani' hashtag.

According to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, the woman claimed that sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018.

The 56-year-old filmmaker has denied the allegation.

