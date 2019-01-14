Rajkumar Hirani is a man of integrity: Sharman Joshi

-
ALSO READ
Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault, he denies
Rajkumar Hirani opens up about relocation of Rancho wall
I strongly believe stories come from small towns: Rajkumar Hirani
Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault, filmmaker terms #MeToo story 'malacious'
Where have I whitewashed Sanjay Dutt, asks Rajkumar Hirani on 'Sanju' criticism
-
Sharman Joshi on Monday said he stands by his "3 Idiots" director Rajkumar Hirani, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman. The actor has called the filmmaker a man of immense integrity, character and honour.
Sharman tweeted: ""Raju Sir is a man of immense integrity, character, honour, compassion and truthfulness, all the virtues one would imagine are non-existent in people today, someone I am absolutely inspired by and have learnt from and because of whom I believe I have gone onto being a better person. All I want to say, Sir is that this too shall pass."
"I can imagine how demeaning it might be to even stand up for yourself in a situation such as this," Sharman added with a 'I Stand For Raju Hirani' hashtag.
According to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, the woman claimed that Hirani sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018.
The 56-year-old filmmaker has denied the allegation.
--IANS
dc/rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU