Rahul challenges Modi to debate on corruption

on Sunday again challenged Modi to a debate on corruption.

Gandhi shared on a 25-second video clip of a recent interview of Modi given to a Hindi news channel. In the clip, Modi is seen asking the interviewer if she believed the verdict on Rafale deal given by the Supreme Court, the Comptroller and Auditor General, the French and the

Gandhi said in the tweet: "You can run Mr Modi, but you can't hide. Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice. Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption."

On March 1, Gandhi had challenged Modi to a one-on-one debate on corruption. He had also dared the to hold a press conference and answer questions of the public.

