DMK-Congress alliance opportunistic: Rajnath

IANS  |  Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Congress, rejected by the people of Tamil Nadu several decades back, is trying to return through the back door.

Addressing a poll rally for poll ally AIADMK's candidate N.R. Sivapathy for the Perambalur Lok Sabha seat, he said that the Congress is trying to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu through an "opportunistic alliance" with DMK.

Rajnath Singh also said that many people in both the DMK and the Congress are on bail.

First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 23:24 IST

