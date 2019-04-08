Urmila slammed for using Abhinandan's image at rally

came under fire on for using pilot Varthaman's photo during a roadside campaign despite the Election Commission's directive to political parties not to use the images of armed forces personnel in poll campaigns.

Photos of Matondkar, the Congress Party's candidate from Mumbai North, with Abhinandan's image went viral on the on Monday.

"@IAF_MCC Bringing to your kind notice that North Candidate is using Wg Cdr Abhinandan's photo for election campaigning, which is against MCC of ECI. In thread is her official tweet link for your reference. Also same has been conveyed to ECI.??" asked one user.

The was seen alongside a tempo that had a big poster of

" again using photo of ji in rally?? stop this. #UrmilaMatondkar," another user posted.

In March, courted controversy for attending a party rally dressed in military fatigues. had called it a "shameless act" on Tiwari's part.

The EC has asked the political parties to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel in advertisements or otherwise as part of their election propaganda or campaigning.

--IANS

ksc/na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)