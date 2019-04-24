Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in UP on Wednesday

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
At around 12 noon, the leaders will reach Kheri parliamentary constituency, where Rahul Gandhi will address a public gathering in support of party candidate Zafar Ali Naqvi, according to party media coordinator Piyush Mishra.
Priyanka Gandhi will start her day's campaign with rallies in Khaga, Ghazipur and Fatehpur. Around 2 p.m., she will leave for Bundelkhand in a helicopter. She will hold a road show in Mahoba district and then addressing gatherings for the party candidate in Hamirpur.
Rahul Gandhi will also visit Lakhimpur, along with party in-charge for western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia.
