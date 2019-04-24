Over 1.79 crore voters in Haryana: CEO

There are over 1.79 crore voters in who are eligible to exercise their franchise on 10 seats in the state on May 12.

Chief Electoral Officer said that 26,646 Police personnel, 14,025 Home Guards and 65 companies of Central Armed Police Forces would be deputed during the elections in the state.

"There are 1,79,49,639 voters in Haryana. A total of 19,425 polling stations have been set up at 10,288 locations," Ranjan said.

He said that 90 'Sakhi Matdan Kendra' and an equal number of 'Adarsh Matdan Kendra' have been set up in the state.

Ranjan said that 99,123 licensed arms had so far been deposited from weapon holders in different police stations in the state.

"Barricading has been made at 361 locations throughout the state and 390 static surveillance teams, 454 flying squads, 119 video viewing teams, 181 video surveillance teams, 127 expenditure observer and 123 accounting teams have been constituted," he said.

Ranjan said that liquor and cash worth over 13.62 crore had so far been seized by Haryana Police, Excise and Income Tax departments.

