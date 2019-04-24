Almost 68% voter turnout in third phase of LS polls

The during the third phase of the seven-phase was recorded at 67.97 per cent in the 117 seats spread across 13 states and two Union Territories where polling took place on Tuesday, as per latest figures available with the (EC).

In 2014 elections, it was 69.3 per cent in the corresponding constitutencies whereas the final for all seats was 66.44 per cent.

Since data from a few polling stations was still awaited as polling teams from some remote locations were yet to return, a slight variation in polling percentage may be expected.

As per the data, witnessed the maximum in the third phase at 84.47 per cent, followed by at 83.61 per cent and at 81.83 per cent.

The lowest turnout was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency (12.86 per cent), where polling is being held in three legs amid tight security measures.

Voters also came out in large numbers in (77.63 per cent), (74.82 per cent), (79.59 per cent), and (71.83 per cent).

In Bihar, the voter turnout was 59.97 per cent, while in it was 63.91 per cent.

saw 68.03 per cent voter turnout, Odisha 70.63 per cent, 61.29 per cent and 68.66 per cent, as per the data.

