Almost 68% voter turnout in third phase of LS polls

The voter turnout during the third phase of the seven-phase elections was recorded at 67.97 per cent in the 117 Lok Sabha seats spread across 13 states and two Union Territories where polling took place on Tuesday, as per latest figures available with the Election Commission (EC).
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it was 69.3 per cent in the corresponding constitutencies whereas the final voter turnout for all Lok Sabha seats was 66.44 per cent.
Since data from a few polling stations was still awaited as polling teams from some remote locations were yet to return, a slight variation in polling percentage may be expected.
As per the EC data, Assam witnessed the maximum voter turnout in the third phase at 84.47 per cent, followed by Tripura at 83.61 per cent and West Bengal at 81.83 per cent.
The lowest turnout was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency (12.86 per cent), where polling is being held in three legs amid tight security measures.
Voters also came out in large numbers in Kerala (77.63 per cent), Goa (74.82 per cent), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (79.59 per cent), and Daman and Diu (71.83 per cent).
In Bihar, the voter turnout was 59.97 per cent, while in Gujarat it was 63.91 per cent.
Karnataka saw 68.03 per cent voter turnout, Odisha 70.63 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 61.29 per cent and Chhattisgarh 68.66 per cent, as per the EC data.
--IANS
vv/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU