Rain predicted as temperatures rise in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum and minimum temperatures rose at most places in and on Saturday even as the Met department predicted rainfall over some parts of the region in the next 72 hours.

Maximum temperatures at most places hovered between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius. Earlier, these were between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Sikh holy city of recorded a high of 20.2 degrees and a low of 5.8 degrees. and recorded highs of 23.1 and 23 degrees. Hisar and Narnaul towns in recorded highs of 23.8 and 25 degrees, respectively.

Foggy conditions prevailed at several places, especially along highways on Saturday morning. Road and rail traffic was affected due to the fog in both states.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 22.5 and minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees.

The Met department has predicted cloudy and over the region in the next three days.

--IANS

js/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)