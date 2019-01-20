Rain predicted as temperatures rise in Punjab, Haryana

JUST IN
IANS  |  Chandigarh 

The maximum and minimum temperatures rose at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday even as the Met department predicted rainfall over some parts of the region in the next 72 hours.

Maximum temperatures at most places hovered between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius. Earlier, these were between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Sikh holy city of Amritsar recorded a high of 20.2 degrees and a low of 5.8 degrees. Patiala and Ludhiana recorded highs of 23.1 and 23 degrees. Hisar and Narnaul towns in Haryana recorded highs of 23.8 and 25 degrees, respectively.

Foggy conditions prevailed at several places, especially along highways on Saturday morning. Road and rail traffic was affected due to the fog in both states.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 22.5 and minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees.

The Met department has predicted cloudy weather and rain over the region in the next three days.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019.

