IPL 2019: CSK pulles off last-ball thriller, defeat RR by four wickets

pulled off a last-ball thriller to defeat Royals by four wickets here at the on Thursday.

With the win, Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious career, becoming the first to register 100 wins in the (IPL).

a target of 152, Dhawal Kulkarni struck for a duck in the very first over to keep the mood upbeat. In the next over, a direct-hit at non-striker's end by Jofra sent run-machine (4) back into the hut.

Ambati Rayudu saw the falling of Faf du Plessis (7) and (1) in quick succession before finding support in his Dhoni, with whom he built a 95-run stand to inch closer towards the victory.

However, tilted the tables as dismissed Rayudu (57), who tried to swat it but a running Shreyas Gopal held on to the ball at square leg. With eight required off the four balls, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle almost took Chennai home but Stokes nailed the perfect Yorker at the right time and shattered the stumps of Dhoni for 58.

Just when thought they would seal the match, Stokes produced a no-ball to Mitchell Santner, bringing in an angry Dhoni to argue with the umpires, who revoked it. With three required off the last ball, Santner finished off the game in style, pulling off a six off Stokes.

Earlier, put in to bat, late flourish helped Rajasthan recover from middle-over damage to post a competitive target of 151 for the loss of seven.

and could have settled in powerplay had not appealed Rahane lbw off mere nanoseconds before the DRS countdown ended. Dhoni's cheeky decision worked in favour of the visitors, forcing Rahane to return for 14. In the very next over, Shardul Thakur struck Buttler (23), leaving Rajasthan struggle at 47/2.

Chennai bowlers spun a web around Rajasthan, taking wickets at regular intervals, including the big fish (15), who became Jadeja's 100th victim in the league.

Rajasthan at 78/5 clawed back midway through the innings as and the 17-year-old debutant added crucial 25 runs to cross the 100-run mark before Thakur got Parag caught behind for 16, while Chahar cleaned up Stokes for 28.

Towards the end, the host fought back, snatching 18 runs off Shardul Thakur, shared between Shreyas Gopal (19*) and (13*) to give some respect to the scoreboard.

Rajasthan will clash with Mumbai Indians on April 13, whereas Chennai will play against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14.

Brief scores: 155/6 ( Dhoni 58, AT Rayudu 57, BA Stokes 2-39) beat 151/7 (BA Stokes 28, RA Jadeja 2-20, DL Chahar 2-33, SN Thakur 2-44) by four wickets.

