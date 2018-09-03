It's because of Salim Khan that I became Shah Rukh Khan: SRK

Superstar Khan, who marked his presence at the grand finale of game show " Ka Dum 3", says he owes his success and fame to Salman's father, veteran Salim

The 52-year-old actor, said in a statement: "The first time I came to as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman's place where supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ' Khan'. I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go."

Shah Rukh participated in the show with They relived memories of their film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" with Salman, who had done a cameo role in the film.

The "Raees" star will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's "Zero", alongside and Salman is currently shooting for film "Bharat".

