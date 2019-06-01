Rajiv flatters to deceive in Race 1, round 3 of ARCC meet

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv, Senthil upbeat about Asia Road Racing Championship
Racer Rajiv Sethu aims to finish in top five this season
Honda in talks with Indian federation to lower age cap for riders
Best ever qualifying for Rajiv at 12th, Senthil to start 18th in Round 2 of ARRC
FIM ARCC: Rajiv qualifies in top 12, Senthil at 18th
-
Rajiv Sethu frittered away a personal best lap time in qualifying to end on a disappointing 22nd place while teammate Senthil Kumar struggled all day after Race 1 in the third round of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), at the Chang International Circuit here on Saturday.
High on his maiden top-10 finish in round 2 in Australia and an impressive lap time of 1:55.146 in practice 3 on Friday, 21-year old Rajiv could not have asked for a better start when he set a lap time of 1:53.573, finishing seventh.
Despite getting the advantage of starting third on the grid, Rajiv dropped to tenth by the start of the 10th lap. A crash in the final lap further dented his hopes and the Chennai lad could eventually manage only a lowly 22nd finish.
Meanwhile, Senthil gained two places from his poor qualifying spot of 20th to finish 18th.
"After my best ever qualifier finish, I was charged up for Race 1. But I missed a good start and got held back in the chasing bunch. However, I made a steady recovery and by the last lap returned to Top 10. I pushed harder but crashed. My aim then was to just finish the race. I'm sad not to meet my target but I learnt a lot," Rajiv said.
Meanwhile, Honda's Indian teen rider duo of Kritik Habib finished a best-ever ninth in Race 1 of the Honda Thailand Talent Cup (Honda's development programme for Asian riders run on NSF250R) while Mohammad Mikail had a crash while avoiding an impact with the rider before him.
(Debayan Mukherjee can be contacted at debayan.m@ians.in)
--IANS
dm/kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU