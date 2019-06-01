Rajiv flatters to deceive in Race 1, round 3 of ARCC meet

frittered away a personal best lap time in qualifying to end on a disappointing 22nd place while teammate struggled all day after Race 1 in the third round of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), at the Chang International Circuit here on Saturday.

High on his maiden top-10 finish in round 2 in and an impressive lap time of 1:55.146 in practice 3 on Friday, 21-year old Rajiv could not have asked for a better start when he set a lap time of 1:53.573, finishing seventh.

Despite getting the advantage of starting third on the grid, Rajiv dropped to tenth by the start of the 10th lap. A crash in the final lap further dented his hopes and the Chennai lad could eventually manage only a lowly 22nd finish.

Meanwhile, Senthil gained two places from his poor qualifying spot of 20th to finish 18th.

"After my best ever finish, I was charged up for Race 1. But I missed a good start and got held back in the chasing bunch. However, I made a steady recovery and by the last lap returned to Top 10. I pushed harder but crashed. My aim then was to just finish the race. I'm sad not to meet my target but I learnt a lot," Rajiv said.

Meanwhile, Honda's Indian teen rider duo of Kritik Habib finished a best-ever ninth in Race 1 of the Thailand Talent Cup (Honda's development programme for Asian riders run on NSF250R) while had a crash while avoiding an impact with the rider before him.

