FIM ARCC: Rajiv qualifies in top 12, Senthil at 18th

After delivering the best ever performance in round 1 of the FIM 2019 (ARRC) in Sepang, IDEMITSU Racing teams riders and pushed hard in the Asia Production 250 at the Bend Motorsport Park here on Friday.

The 4.95 km long Bend track with its technical corners and fast-flowing sections proved to be a tough adversary after early morning showers. But the Indian duo continued to climb ranks in the afternoon AP 250

Rajiv pushed hard to close the AP 250 in the Top 12 with the best lap time of 2:11:738. This was a significant improvement for Rajiv from his best practice lap time of 2:12:130. Shaving off seconds in each track outing, Rajiv has already reduced his gap with lead rider Andy to 3.1 seconds.

Meanwhile, learning continued for 18-year-old rookie Senthil, who gained his first ever wet race experience in the morning third practice. In his first Bend outing, Senthil closed in the top 18 with a best lap time of 2:13:876. Pushing harder, Senthil's gap with the lead rider has now reduced to 5.250 seconds compared to his best practice lap time gap of 8.412 seconds.

Saturday's race 1 will see reigning AP 250 champion from Indonesia, who stopped the clock with a best lap time of 2:08:626 lead the grid, followed by Japanese rider at 2nd and Muklada Sarapuech from Racing at 3rd spot.

