Rajnath files nomination, no rival in sight

on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the seat.

He was accompanied by Ministers and Keshav Maurya, state and former

Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a second term form Lucknow, presently does not have a rival in sight since the main opposition parties have not yet announced their candidate here.

Nominations close in two days for Lucknow, where voting will take place on May 6.

had won the 2009 battle from Ghaziabad but shifted to for the 2014 elections.

He held an impressive road show to the office of the where he filed the nomination papers.

The tweeted in the morning seeking "support and blessings of the people to continue working for them and realise Shri Atalji's dream of making a world class city".

The late Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented Lucknow in the

also visited a Hanuman temple and then went to the office from where the road show began. The road show was marked by several trucks, cars and camels, apart from folk singers who danced along the way.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)