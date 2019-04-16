JUST IN
Rajnath files nomination, no rival in sight

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya, state BJP President Mahendra Pandey and former union Minister Kalraj Misra.

Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a second term form Lucknow, presently does not have a rival in sight since the main opposition parties have not yet announced their candidate here.

Nominations close in two days for Lucknow, where voting will take place on May 6.

Rajnath Singh had won the 2009 Lok Sabha battle from Ghaziabad but shifted to Lucknow for the 2014 elections.

He held an impressive road show to the office of the District Collector where he filed the nomination papers.

The Union Minister tweeted in the morning seeking "support and blessings of the people to continue working for them and realise Shri Atalji's dream of making Lucknow a world class city".

The late Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha.

Rajnath Singh also visited a Hanuman temple and then went to the BJP office from where the road show began. The road show was marked by several trucks, cars and camels, apart from folk singers who danced along the way.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 13:44 IST

