Rajnath Singh holds roadshow in Lucknow

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a roadshow here in Uttar Pradesh before filing his nomination papers from this parliamentary seat.

After praying at the Hunuman Setu Mandir here, he reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters from where he started the roadshow.

Speaking at the BJP office, Singh said: "India is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. He has done charismatic work. Whether it is Kerala or Karnataka, people from everywhere come to his public meetings.

"I don't need to speak much here. People of Lucknow know me. I believe they will give me the opportunity to serve them again."

BJP state President Mahendranath Pandey, party's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, Minister Brajesh Pathak, MP Kalraj Mishra and JD-U General Secretary K.C. Tyagi were present at the roadshow.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 13:18 IST

