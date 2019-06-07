Rajnath reviews meet on defence procurement

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting of senior officers of Defence Ministry to review operational matters and procurement issues of the armed forces.
An official release said he discussed important revenue procurement cases regarding maintenance of platforms and assets with the armed forces.
He was briefed by the officers regarding ongoing infrastructure projects and plans for future upgrade.
The Minister also reviewed working and matters related to Indian Coast Guard. Singh instructed that separate meetings for Indian Army, Navy and Air Force may be convened to discuss operational preparedness of the armed forces.
The meeting was attended by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Secretary Defence Finance Gargi Kaul along with other senior officers of the Ministry.
