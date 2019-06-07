Rajnath reviews meet on defence procurement

on Friday held a meeting of senior officers of to review operational matters and procurement issues of the armed forces.

An official release said he discussed important revenue procurement cases regarding maintenance of platforms and assets with the armed forces.

He was briefed by the officers regarding ongoing infrastructure projects and plans for future upgrade.

The also reviewed working and matters related to Singh instructed that separate meetings for Indian Army, Navy and may be convened to discuss operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The meeting was attended by Defence and Defence Finance Gargi Kaul along with other senior officers of the Ministry.

--IANS

ps/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)