Egyptian police kill 8 'militants' after checkpoint attack

Egyptian security forces killed eight militants suspected of launching an attack on a police checkpoint in where eight policemen died earlier this week, the said on Friday.

At least 27 militants have been killed since the attack near the North provincial capital of al-Arish on Wednesday. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for it.

The said in a statement that security forces got information about a hideout of some terrorists inside an olive farm in the desert area in Obour region in al-Arish City, reported.

"While the militants were being surrounded, they opened fire extensively towards the forces. They were engaged resulting in the death of eight terrorist elements," the statement said.

It added that five automatic weapons, an and two suicide belts were found in their procession.

has been battling anti-security terrorist attacks since the Army-led ouster of in 2013 in response to mass protests against his rule.

Hundreds of police officers and soldiers have been killed in militant attacks, mostly claimed by the Sinai-based Islamic State branch.

In February 2018, the launched a nationwide operation against the militants focused mainly on North At least 700 militants and 50 security men have been killed since the start of the operation.

