Facing outrage, Twitter restores Indian Army Chinar Corps handle

After facing massive outburst of Twitteratis following the suspension of Indian Chinar Corps' handle on Friday, the restored the account the same day.

handles most of the counter-terrorism operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the

While India did not reveal the reason behind suspension of the account, a said the platform has a policy of not commenting on individual accounts.

Meanwhile, users took to the platform to vent their anger on the issue.

"Are u losing ur mind @ @TwitterIndia? What is the reason for this? Whose complaint did u respond to n act ? Needs to undo asap," wrote

He even called for scrutiny on Twitter's "algorithms" and conduct better regulation.

"#Time for Govt to fix ...must summon & probe why they suspended the Army's account...Must find some Pak moles in Twitter India," tweeted another user.

"Twitter is gone berserk from @TrueIndologyliv to .. They are trying every bit to suppress the voices of Indians," posted another user.

The account was, however, later restored.

"#ChinarCorps Twitter handle is fully functional & verified now. Thank you all for the constant support, encouragement & suggestions. #MissionPeaceKashmir #AwaamArmyConnect #TerrorismFreeKashmir," said in a tweet.

--IANS

ksc/gb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)