Gauhati HC grants interim bail to Kargil war veteran from Assam

The Gauhati on Friday granted interim to Mohammed Sanaullah, the veteran who was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in last month and sent to a detention camp.

A division bench of the headed by Justice and P.K. Deka passed the orders against bonds of Rs 20,000 and two sureties, but asked the retired soldier not to leave the territorial jurisdiction of and (Metro) districts without informing the of Police (Border).

The bench also issued notices to all the respondents of the case, including Union of India, state of Assam, Defence Ministry, authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the investigating of the police.

The case of Md. Sanaullah was represented by renowned while the respondent side was represented by U.K. Nair.

"We have got the orders. He will be released from the detention camp soon," said Burhanur Rahma, who assisted in the case in the on Friday.

The court, however, made it clear that the authorities concerned will connect the biometrics of Sanaullah before releasing him from the detention centre.

Sanaullah served the from 1987 to 2017. He was awarded a Presidents' Medal when he was promoted to the rank of (JCO) in 2014. He retired as a Honorary from the

After retirement, he had joined police as a and was attached to the Border Wing of the

The at Boko in Assam's district on May 23 declared him a foreigner following which he was detained by the police on May 28 and sent to a detention camp. The tribunal's judgement was based on a case filed against him by the saying he is an illegal migrant.

