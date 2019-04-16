Anil Antony to handle Rahul's Wayanad Twitter account

Anil Antony, son of former A.K. Antony, on Tuesday said he will be managing the Wayanad-specific account of

"Rahul Gandhi's office has started a new account - RG-Wayanad. His office has given me the task of managing it till May 23," said Anil, an IT professional.

The handle, according to Anil, would cater to the needs of the media and announce programmes.

It would include the Malayalam translation of @RahulGandhi tweets, statements and messages pertaining to Wayanad in

is contesting the Lok Sabha election from both Wayanad and Amethi in

--IANS

sg/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)