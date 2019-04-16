JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Bangladesh announce WC squad, Mortaza to lead

Salman goes back to his 90s' look for 'Bharat'

Business Standard

Anil Antony to handle Rahul's Wayanad Twitter account

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, on Tuesday said he will be managing the Wayanad-specific Twitter account of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi's office has started a new Twitter account - RG-Wayanad. His office has given me the task of managing it till May 23," said Anil, an IT professional.

The Twitter handle, according to Anil, would cater to the needs of the Kerala media and announce programmes.

It would include the Malayalam translation of @RahulGandhi tweets, statements and messages pertaining to Wayanad in Kerala.

Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from both Wayanad and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

sg/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU