Rajnath visits Siachen, salutes soldiers for courage

Defence visited the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield, on Monday and praised the "tenacious resolve and unstinting commitment" of the "Siachen Warriors".

was accompanied by chief Bipin Rawat, as he arrived at the Thoise air field and was received by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, who heads the

After an aerial reconnaissance of the to get acquainted with the expanse of this vast frozen frontier, the landed at one of the forward posts and interacted with the troops.

"I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the nation by joining the Armed Forces," an official statement quoted him as saying.

The eulogized the "tenacious resolve and unstinting commitment of the 'Siachen Warriors' to prevail with aplomb in extreme harsh weather and highly treacherous terrain for maintaining the sanctity of our borders".

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the soldiers serving in one of the world's most inhospitable locations.

assured the troops that the government was fully aware of all operational and administrative requirements for optimal functioning at and pledged full support to meet the requirements on priority.

He laid a wreath at the 'Siachen War Memorial' in the memory of the soldiers who died while on duty in Siachen, which is also claimed by

