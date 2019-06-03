Kashmiri with IS in US custody? Officials await answer

Intelligence agencies in are verifying reports that a Kashmiri young man who joined the Islamic State is now in US Army custody in in what could be the first such case from the Valley.

The has reportedly forwarded to the Centre the application of Fayaz Ahmad, a departmental store owner who wants the government to bring his son back from captivity of the US Allied Forces.

The son apparently surrendered with many IS fighters to the US military in

A said: "We are verifying the father's plea that his son had joined the IS. We have requested our sister intelligence agencies to verify whether or not the Kashmiri boy, who had completed his MBA from in Australia, actually surrendered along with others to the US Allied Forces in

"All I can say is that the is trying its best to help the family," the said.

While studying in Australia, reportedly made contacts with some radical groups and in June 2013 left for and then to Syria to join the IS along with a Dutch woman whom he had married.

"The father claims that Adil's wife, through the Red Cross, somehow managed to inform his family that they were in the custody of the US Allied forces," said the

