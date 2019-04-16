Amma, Kalaignar still maintain sway in TN

Former Chief Ministers J. and are be no more but it is still them that their parties - and DMK respectively - invoke and rely on to seek votes in the Lok Sabha battle.

The ruling AIADMK's long-time leader died in December 2016 but it is her old electoral speech urging people not to waste their votes on any other party and only cast their ballot in her party's favour that is telecast as part of the party's campaign.

In his rallies, K. Palaniswami, apart from attacking M.K. Stalin, also seeks to leverage Jayalalithaa's legacy, recalling the various schemes that she had implemented in that part of the state as well as across

"It is part of the ruling AIADMK's narrative that theirs is the government of Amma (Jayalalithaa) and the schemes are that of Amma," told IANS.

At all rallies, figures prominently on hoardings and is shown towering over Palaniswami and Deputy

Even Narendra Modi, while addressing his rallies here, began his speech praising Jayalalithaa and AIADMK founder

On the other side, DMK's Stalin and other leaders talk about the various schemes brought in by the late Karunanidhi when he was

While mounting a strong attack on the and Palaniswami, the also says that he will not speak without proof as he is the son of Karunanidhi.

Similarly, other DMK speakers also stress the schemes implemented by the earlier

--IANS

vj/vd/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)