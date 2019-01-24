Ranji Trophy: Umesh shines for Vidarbha; Karnataka reach 264/9

Vidarbha, who were 171/5 at stumps, took a 65-run lead against on Day 1 of the first semi-final of the ongoing at the Stadium here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, bundled out the hosts for a paltry 106 runs, thanks to Umesh's exceptional effort. The pacer emerged with figures of 7/48 to demolish the batting line-up as just three batsmen were able to touch the two-digit mark.

opener and then played a 75-run knock and some meagre contributions from the middle order saw the visitors reaching 171 runs when the day ended.

Meanwhile in the second semi-final, were 264/9 against Saurashtra when stumps were drawn at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Disciplined by Saurashtra saw the hosts suffering a top-order collapse. However, (62), Shreyas Gopal (87) and (74 batting) stepped up when it mattered the most to help escape an early downfall.

For the visitors, pacer Jaydev Unadkat and off-spinner Kamlesh Makvana bagged four and three wickets respectively, while Chetan Sakariya and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja took one wicket each.

Brief scores:

171/5 ( 75, 34; 2/46) lead by 65 runs vs 106 all out ( 37, 22; Umesh Yadav 7/48) on Day 1.

264/9 (Shreyas Gopal 87, 74 batting; Jaydev Unadkat 4/50) vs Saurashtra on Day 1.

--IANS

kk/bg

