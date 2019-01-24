Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth in Indonesia Masters quarters

Indian star shuttlers Nehwal, and won their respective matches to enter the quarter-finals in the Masters here on Thursday.

While outplayed local girl in straight sets 21-17, 21-15, Sindhu defeated home shuttler 23-21, 21-7 in 37 minutes in the women's singles match.

In the men's category, Srikanth defeated Japan's 21-14 21-9 in a match which lasted 30 minutes to advance.

Among other players, and lost their men's doubles match to and of 14-21, 21-17, 10-21 after an intense battle.

--IANS

gau/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)