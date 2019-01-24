JUST IN
Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth in Indonesia Masters quarters

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Indian star shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and P.V. Sindhu won their respective matches to enter the quarter-finals in the Indonesia Masters here on Thursday.

While Saina outplayed local girl Fitriani Fitriani in straight sets 21-17, 21-15, Sindhu defeated home shuttler Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 23-21, 21-7 in 37 minutes in the women's singles match.

In the men's category, Srikanth defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14 21-9 in a match which lasted 30 minutes to advance.

Among other players, Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy lost their men's doubles match to Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 14-21, 21-17, 10-21 after an intense battle.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 18:40 IST

