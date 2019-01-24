Ban on Hardik, Rahul lifted with immediate effect

The (CoA) of the Board of Control for in (BCCI) on Thursday lifted the suspensions of and Lokesh Rahul with immediate effect, which was imposed for their objectionable comments on a television talk show.

The two players, who were sent home from the tour, have already missed out on four One-Day Internationals (ODI), three against and the opening match of the five-ODI series against

"The (CoA) had, by emails dated 11.01.2019, and in exercise of Rule 41(6) of the Constitution of BCCI, suspended and K.L. Rahul in view of the allegations of misconduct against them, pending adjudication of the allegations under Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution," a BCCI statement said.

"Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the of India, the CoA is of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect."

"The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, P.S. Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman," the statement added.

With the second ODI against the Kiwis slated for Saturday, it is highly unlikely that the duo will be available for that match, but with being rested for the final 2 ODIs and the subsequent three-match T20I series, all-rounder Hardik and opener Rahul may get a chance.

--IANS

tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)