Ranveer poses with 'God of cricket' Tendulkar

Ranveer Singh, who is here to shoot for the upcoming movie "83", met legend Tendulkar and called him the "God of cricket".

Ranveer, who is fondly referred to as the Bollywood livewire, on Sunday night treated his fans to a string of photographs featuring him and Tendulkar.

"God of cricket! Tendulkar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad," Ranveer captioned one image.

The actor, who will be seen playing the role of former in the Kabir Khan directorial, had also shared photographs of himself along with Vivian Richards, and

"83" will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 World Cup. It also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

The film is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will be released on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

