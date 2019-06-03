Vish Dhamija's books on policewoman set to be adapted

Dhamija's thrillers "Bhendi Bazaar", "Doosra" and "Lipstick", part of the "Rita Ferreira" series, is set to be adapted into a multi-season digital series.

Entertainment has acquired the rights to the three books.

Set in Mumbai, the books follow DCP whose methods may be unconventional but her track record is unmatched. The gripping narrative involvs Rita and her team, battling the world of crime.

Abundantia Entertainment, which has backed films like "Airlift", "Baby", "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha" and the series "Breathe" in the past, is currently in process of developing the books into a show.

Malhotra said in a statement: "Crime is a genre that viewers all over the world can't get enough of. And when you add a unique and compelling central character to it, you have all the makings of gripping storytelling.

"From the first time that we read Vish's books, we knew that we had to bring to life. Flawed but fabulous, Rita is one-of-a-kind in a world full of cliches. A top-notch writers' room is being put in place for this show as we aim to recreate and enhance the world of for her fans."

The describes the Ferreira's character as a "tough-as-nail, sharp-as-a-tack, drinking, female cop (who) is not your conventional investigator".

"In a world dominated by male protagonists, many believed that Rita would not be accepted. But her popularity with readers across age groups and segments has proven otherwise," Dhamija said, adding that Ferreira remains the most realistic character he has penned.

"I always believed that my characters should have the personality, the pizzazz, the complexity and the gravitas to carry the story further than even an ever can, and the fact that Rita Ferreira thrillers have been picked up for a multi-season show is testament to my belief in -- and readers' love for -- Rita. For these books to be chosen over so many others in the genre is simply an indescribable feeling for me," he further said.

