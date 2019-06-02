Janhvi shares throwback photograph of Sridevi, Boney

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart melting throwback photograph of her parents -- producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi.
Janhvi took to Instagram to share the image of Sridevi posing with Boney. The "Dhadak" actress captioned the photograph with a heart emoji.
Boney married Sridevi in 1996 and have two daughters together -- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai in February 2018.
Janhvi currently has two films in her kitty -- "Rooh-Afza" with actor Rajkummar Rao and a film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.
--IANS
dc/nn/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU