Janhvi shares throwback photograph of Sridevi, Boney

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart melting throwback photograph of her parents -- producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share the image of Sridevi posing with Boney. The "Dhadak" actress captioned the photograph with a heart emoji.

Boney married Sridevi in 1996 and have two daughters together -- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai in February 2018.

Janhvi currently has two films in her kitty -- "Rooh-Afza" with actor Rajkummar Rao and a film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 19:08 IST

