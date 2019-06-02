Janhvi shares throwback photograph of Sridevi, Boney

Janhvi shared a heart melting throwback photograph of her parents -- and late

Janhvi took to to share the image of posing with Boney. The "Dhadak" captioned the photograph with a heart emoji.

Boney married in 1996 and have two daughters together -- Janhvi and Khushi

Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in in February 2018.

Janhvi currently has two films in her kitty -- "Rooh-Afza" with and a film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

--IANS

dc/nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)