Ranveer smitten by Deepika's basketball skills

perfect skills got her actor-husband swooning over her.

On Tuesday, the "Padmaavat" actress, daughter of ace player Prakash Padukone, shared a video of herself scoring a perfect basket on a court. She was playing alone and the moment was recorded in slow-motion.

She captioned the video: " All work and no play... You get the drift."

Ranveer, who married Deepika in last year, dropped a comment on the video which read: "Ballin".

The video has already clocked over three million views on and has more than 5,000 comments with fans praising her fitness and sports skills.

On the Bollywood front, Deepika will next be seen playing an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's "Chapaak", while Ranveer will be essaying the role of former Indian in the upcoming movie "'83".

