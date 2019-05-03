RBI says no gold shifted out of India in 2014 or after

The of (RBI) on Friday said no gold was shifted outside the country in 2014 or thereafter while stating it is a normal practice for Central world over to keep their gold reserves overseas with Central of other countries such as of England for safe custody.

The statement comes amidst reports that the central shifted abroad a part of its gold holding in 2014.

It is a normal practice for central world over to keep their gold reserves overseas with central banks of other countries like for safe custody," said the RBI statement.

"It is further stated that no gold was shifted by the RBI from to other countries in 2014 or thereafter. Thus the are factually incorrect," the statement said.

The had tweeted a report regarding shifting of 200 ton of the RBI's gold to in 2014.

