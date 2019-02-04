RBI unlikely to cut interest rates: SBI chief

of India (SBI) on Monday said he does not expect the of India (RBI) to cut the interest rates at its bimonthly Committee meeting in beginning from Tuesday.

"I think the Committee may maintain its stance to neutral but I'm not expecting a rate cut," Kumar told reporters on the margins of his event here.

With the domestic inflation situation being within the targets, the RBI could be "accommodative", he estimated.

"The liquidity support required will be given by the RBI as it has indicated before. As of now, the domestic inflation situation is within the targets. In such scenario, I think RBI will be more accommodative," Kumar said.

--IANS

bha/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)