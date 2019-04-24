Re-poll in one polling booth in Bengal's Cooch Behar: EC

The on Wednesday ordered re-polling for one polling station under West Bengal's constituency on April 29, an said here.

"In Sitalkunchi assembly segment under parliamentary constituency, there will be a re-poll in booth number 181 at Bhogdabri aided primary school. The fresh date for the poll is April 29 and the election time is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.," Additional Chief Electoral told reporters here.

The reason was that after the mock poll, the presiding did not erase the mock poll results, which got added with the main result, he said. Later, polling was stopped and the presiding was served a show cause notice.

An average of 83.79 per cent voters of the over 34 lakh electorate in and Alipurduar constituencies exercised their right in the first phase.

Delegation of Left parties, the and the had approached the with complaints of violence and demanded a re-poll.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)